Jordan Binnington headshot

Jordan Binnington News: Expected to start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Binnington is slated to start on the road against Winnipeg in Game 5 on Wednesday.

Binnington allowed four goals on 25 shots en route to a 5-3 loss in the Blues' playoff opener April 19. However, he's been solid since, going 2-1 with a 1.69 GAA and a .931 save percentage across his past three starts, which has allowed St. Louis to even its first-round series. Winnipeg might need to challenge Binnington more -- the Jets rank 11th in shots per game (24.5) in the postseason.

