Jordan Binnington News: Heartbreaker in Game 7

Binnington stopped 43 of 47 shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Jets in Game 7.

Binnington came within seconds of upsetting the Presidents' Trophy winners, but Cole Perfetti's tip-in goal forced overtime. Adam Lowry completed the job for the Jets, leaving Binnington with a hard-luck loss in a series that could have gone either way. He went 3-4 with a 2.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage over seven playoff outings and largely outplayed Connor Hellebuyck in the opposite crease, but neither team was able to steal a road win in the series. Binnington's 2.69 GAA in the regular season was his best mark in four years despite a mediocre .900 save percentage over 56 appearances. He's under contract for two more years and is expected to be the Blues' top goalie as they look for better fortunes in 2025-26.