Jordan Binnington News: Slated to start Game 6

Binnington is slated to start Friday's Game 6 at home against the Jets.

Binnington is coming off a road loss Wednesday in which he turned aside 21 of 25 shots (.840 save percentage). That start matched his worst outing of the Blues' first-round series, but he'll attempt to force a Game 7 with a win Friday. He's been much more effective at home during the playoffs, going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .940 save percentage.