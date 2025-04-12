Fantasy Hockey
Keegan Kolesar headshot

Keegan Kolesar News: Sends helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Kolesar notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Kolesar has supplied three assists over the last nine games. The 28-year-old has moved around the lineup at times, but he's been firmly on the fourth line for a few weeks, so his offense is likely to remain somewhat limited. He's produced 29 points (12 goals, 17 assists), 84 shots on net, 234 hits, 53 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 80 contests in a career-best year on offense.

Keegan Kolesar
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
