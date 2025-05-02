Kevin Fiala News: Supplies two helpers
Fiala provided two assists, three shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.
Fiala was a positive during the Kings' short playoff run, earning three goals, four assists, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, five blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over six games. The 28-year-old winger set up goals by Quinton Byfield and Jordan Spence in this contest. Fiala is the Kings' highest-paid forward and will continue to be a key part of the team's offense heading into 2025-26. He'll be looking to bounce back a bit -- while he set a career high with 35 goals in the regular season, his 60 points accounted for his lowest output in the last four years.
