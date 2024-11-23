Kevin Lankinen News: Bends but doesn't break in barrage

Lankinen made 26 saves in a 4-3 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

He bent, but didn't break late in the third period when the Senators stormed the castle. Lankinen allowed two late goals in a 2:47 span with the Sens net empty and the extra attacker on the ice. One of the those goals came while the Sens were up six-on-four, and Lanks barely had a chance. Still, it was a strong rebound for Lankinen, who'd been lit up for 16 goals in his previous four games. His play continues to give the Orcas a chance while Thatcher Demko (knee) is on the IR.