Kirill Marchenko News: Snags assist Tuesday

Marchenko registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Marchenko's offense has stalled a bit lately -- he has three assists over his last four games, but that followed a four-game slide. The 24-year-old winger is up to 73 points (31 goals, 42 assists), 206 shots on net, 55 hits and a plus-28 rating over 78 appearances. If the Blue Jackets are still in playoff contention for their game Thursday versus the Islanders, expect Marchenko to handle his usual top-line duties.