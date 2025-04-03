Leon Draisaitl Injury: Leaves Thursday's game

Draisaitl won't return to Thursday's game versus the Sharks, Derek Van Diest of NHL.com reports.

Van Diest indicates this may be an aggravation of Draisaitl's previous injury that recently cost him four games in late March, but the Oilers have not provided a specific update. Draisaitl picked up a power-play assist prior to his exit Thursday, giving him five points over three contests since returning from that prior injury. Once again, the Oilers will be cautious with one of their most important players leading up to the playoffs, as they'll want him as close to 100 percent as possible when the postseason begins.