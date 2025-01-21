Leon Draisaitl News: Goal, assist in loss
Draisaitl scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Draisaitl opened the scoring 3:02 into the game, extending his league lead with his 34th goal of the season. He also set up Corey Perry's one-timer tally in the third period. This was Draisaitl's fifth multi-point effort during his seven-game point streak, during which he has five goals and seven helpers. Overall, he's second in the league with 71 points while adding 149 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 18 power-play points through 47 appearances. He'll have to carry the offense solo for another couple of games while Connor McDavid finishes serving his suspension.
