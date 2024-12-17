Mackenzie Blackwood News: Makes 22 saves Monday

Blackwood stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks. The third goal was an empty-netter with 2:35 left in the third period.

The Avs couldn't find a way to stop Kiefer Sherwood, who found the back of the net once in each period to hand Blackwood his second defeat over his last three outings. The 28-year-old goaltender has made five appearances this month, going 2-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and a .935 save percentage. Despite the loss Monday, he's been performing well enough to remain a valuable fantasy alternative every time he's protecting the Avs' crease.