Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Earns two points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Stone scored a goal on four shots, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Stone has multiple points in two of his last three contests. He's up to two goals and seven helpers over eight outings since he returned from a nearly month-long absence due to a lower-body injury. He hasn't missed a beat while playing on the top line, and he's now at eight goals, 30 points, 41 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-16 rating through 21 appearances this season. The helper was his first shorthanded point of the campaign after he logged four of them last year.

