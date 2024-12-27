Mark Stone News: Earns two points Friday
Stone scored a goal on four shots, dished a shorthanded assist and went plus-4 in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.
Stone has multiple points in two of his last three contests. He's up to two goals and seven helpers over eight outings since he returned from a nearly month-long absence due to a lower-body injury. He hasn't missed a beat while playing on the top line, and he's now at eight goals, 30 points, 41 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-16 rating through 21 appearances this season. The helper was his first shorthanded point of the campaign after he logged four of them last year.
