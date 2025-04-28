Fantasy Hockey
Mason Shaw headshot

Mason Shaw News: Headlines Black Aces

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Shaw was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Monday, along with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, defensemen Dylan Coghlan, Isaak Phillips and Elias Salomonsson.

Shaw is probably the strongest candidate among the Jets' Black Aces to get promoted to the main roster, though it would likely take a few more injuries for him to crack the lineup. Despite putting up 37 points in 72 games with AHL Manitoba, the 26-year-old center failed to earn a promotion to the roster and has yet to debut for Winnipeg after signing a one-year deal with the club last July.

