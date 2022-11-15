FanDuel NHL: Tuesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are nine games for a busy Tuesday highlighted by a clash between the Maple Leafs and Penguins. It's their second meeting in five days after the Penguins were victorious in Toronto, and now the matchup shifts to Pittsburgh. It's just the third home game for the Pens since Oct. 22, and they are expected to face former netminder Matt Murray, who will make his first appearance for the Leafs since the season opener on Oct. 12.

For a potentially high-scoring matchup, look at Canucks at Sabres, two teams with elite offensive firepower but questionable defense and goaltending. The Canucks are in dire straights having won just four games all season while the Sabres have lost five straight. Both teams, however, rank in the top 10 in GF/GP.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, VGK vs. SJ ($8,700): Thompson will be gunning for his seventh straight win and he's been very good against in two career games against the Sharks, sporting a 1-0-1 record with a .923 save percentage and 2.40 GAA. The Sharks being 4-4-0 on the road might bring some pause, but note only two of those wins have come in regulation and they're 27th in GF/GP.

Carter Hart, PHI vs. CBJ ($8,500): Hart's past two outings have both been losses and the Flyers have lost six of their past eight, but this should be a win for them. The Jackets are already very weak on offense and will be without Patrik Laine, and half of their defense is injured. Even though the Flyers have had trouble scoring, the Jackets are allowing the second-most goals per game.

Ville Husso, DET at ANH ($8,100): We'll wipe Husso's last start – eight goals allowed on 33 shots – from memory because otherwise he's been very good this season. As long as the Wings hold on to the puck, they should be able to pull off the win. The Ducks are the league's worst team defensively; they're allowing a league-worst 39.1 shots and 4.47 goals against per game and rank 31st on the PK.

Vitek Vanecek, NJ at MON ($7,900): Vanecek is cleared and ready to return to the starter's crease after a one-game absence. While the Habs' top line has been getting a ton of headlines, note they rank only 17th in GF/GP and they're riding a very high shooting percentage in doing so. Meanwhile, the Devils dominate puck possession and they will be gunning for their 10th (!) straight win.

VALUE PLAYS

Mason Shaw, MIN vs. NSH ($4,600): Shaw has continually flown under the radar playing a third-line role and on PP2. He was one of their top scorers in the AHL last season and over the past three games has collected two helpers and eight shots. Juuse Saros' play has improved, but the Preds continue to struggle on defense and have allowed five goals in two of their past three games.

Emil Bemstrom, CBJ at PHI ($3,400): With Laine out of the lineup, Bemstrom was called up from AHL Cleveland where he had scored 14 points in 10 games and he will play on the top line with Johnny Gaudreau and Boone Jenner. The Swedish forward was cut at the beginning of the season but a rash of injuries have opened up opportunities in the top six. While he's only scored 20 goals in 119 career NHL games, Bemstrom does some have offensive touch and should get some quality chances at 5-on-5 and on PP2.

LINE STACKS

Canucks at Sabres

Bo Horvat (C - $9,700), J.T. Miller (C - $7,200), Conor Garland (W - $4,500)

Scoring hasn't been the problem for the Canucks. The key to this line stack is the power play, where the red-hot Miller and Horvat have combined for nine goals. The Canucks have drawn 79 penalties heading into Monday's games, fourth-most in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Jack Eichel (C - $9,200), Chandler Stephenson (C - $6,900), Mark Stone (W - $6,400)

Stone is the "laggard" with two helpers over the past week but Eichel and Stephenson have been red-hot with a combined 11 points. In a matchup in which the Knights have dominated with a lifetime 26-11-0 record, and with the Sharks headed toward the lottery, this is shaping up to be a lopsided matchup.

Devils at Canadiens

Nico Hischier (C - $8,800), Fabian Zetterlund (W - $4,700), Tomas Tatar (W - $5,300)

Hischier is in the midst of a breakout season and both Tatar and Zetterlund have also been cashing in. Tatar has a chance to extend his points streak to eight games while Zetterlund has four points in his past four games. Zetterlund is a fixture on this line but note he doesn't get the same amount of minutes and plays PP2.

DEFENSEMEN

Quinn Hughes, VAN at BUF ($6,800): Hughes has scored a point in 10 straight games and continues to be a dominant playmaker, especially on the power play. He has three assists in three career games against the Sabres.

Filip Hronek, DET at ANH ($5,300): Hronek gets a chance to further pad his stats going up against the league's worst defensive team. Though often criticized for his defensive play, Hronek's offense has never been in question. He's scored four points in his past four games averaging over two shots per game.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA vs. WSH ($4,900): This is really great value for the Panthers' top defenseman. He played 23 minutes in his return from injury and fired three shots on goal, and despite Brandon Montour's success quarterbacking PP1 in Ekblad's absence, both will feature on the top unit.

