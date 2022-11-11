FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a fairly light four-game slate for Friday. Note the Lightning, Leafs and Kraken are coming off an extended two-day break while the Sharks will be playing the second half of a back-to-back.

The two key matchups feature Eastern Conference clubs. The Penguins are trying to put together a winning streak having just snapped their seven-game losing run while the Leafs will try to avoid a second straight defeat.

The Caps, who've dropped five of their last six - including the most recent loss to the Pens - go up against a Lightning side that's taken six of nine.

GOALIES

Scott Wedgewood, DAL vs. SJ ($8,400): The Stars should do well hosting a team playing on consecutive nights with travel in between. Wedgewood's four-game winning streak was snapped in his previous start after allowing four goals on 32 shots, but he shouldn't have problems against a Sharks offense that ranked third-worst in the league heading into Thursday. And unlike past seasons, the Stars are also providing plenty of goal support and sit fourth in GF/GP.

Darcy Kuemper, WSH vs. TB ($7,500): Despite the offensive firepower on both teams, past Caps-Lightning battles haven't been as high-scoring as expected only combining for 5.4 goals per game. Since the bubble playoffs, all three of their most recent encounters have been decided by one goal. With Washington looking to stop their slide, expect a much tougher defensive effort. The Lightning, meanwhile, haven't allowed more than three goals since Oct. 25.

VALUE PLAYS

Nicholas Robertson, TOR vs. PIT ($4,600): Robertson has drawn in and out of the lineup, but he's getting a top-notch assignment alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. He's young and inexperienced, but one of the best finishers in the lineup. Expected goalie Tristan Jarry has struggled of late with 22 goals allowed over his past five appearances.

Mason Shaw, MIN at SEA ($4,600): Shaw has notched all four of his points in his last five games after going scoreless from the first three. Though his minutes have been limited and he skates on the third line with fellow rookie Marco Rossi and sophomore Connor Dewar, the upside is that he also participates on the second power play.

LINE STACKS

Penguins at Maple Leafs

Sidney Crosby (C - $8,700), Jake Guentzel (W - $8,000), Bryan Rust (W - $6,000)

Crosby has always been very productive against the Leafs with 63 points in 47 games during his career. Guentzel has also potted four goals in his last five games. This tends to be a high-scoring matchup, with one side scoring at least three goals in 10 of their most recent 11 meetings.

Kraken vs. Wild

Alexander Wennberg (C - $5,200), Andre Burakovsky (W - $5,900), Oliver Bjorkstrand (W - $5,900)

The Kraken spread out their offense, but this is the line to lean on since all three are on the first man-advantage. Minnesota's defense and goaltending have been weak this season while the Kraken's offense has vastly improved. This will be a relatively cheap line stack for a top trio.

DEFENSEMEN

Kris Letang, PIT at TOR ($6,200): Letang could be on an upswing after a disappointing first month. He lists a minus-6 and has yet to register a goal this season while shooting the puck at a lower rate. However, Letang's also posted four points in his last three outings and still averages more ice time than any other Pens defenseman.

Calen Addison, MIN at SEA ($4,800): Addison rarely logs over 20 minutes, but the key is he remains the Wild's top power-play quarterback and the Kraken PK isn't very good. He just snapped a five-game drought with a PPA last time out while managing at least one shot in nine of 13 appearances.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.