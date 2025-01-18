Mats Zuccarello News: Logs power-play helper

Zuccarello posted a power-play assist and two hits in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

This is the first time Zuccarello has logged exactly one point in a game in January -- he opened the month with four multi-point efforts and three scoreless outings over seven contests. The 37-year-old winger hasn't been able to string together any significant streaks, as his longest one was four games in October. Still, he has 11 goals, 22 helpers, 67 shots on net and a plus-7 rating over 33 appearances in a top-six role.