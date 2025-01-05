Mats Zuccarello News: Strong showing with three points

Zuccarello scored two goals, one into an empty net, and added an assist, five shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Zuccarello continues to impress even with Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) sidelined. The big game Saturday came with Zuccarello playing alongside Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy, as the trio combined for 10 points. Over his last 11 contests, Zuccarello has four goals and seven assists, giving him a total of 10 goals, 25 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 27 appearances this season.