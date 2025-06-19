Matt Duchene News: Inks four-year extension

Duchene signed a four-year, $18 million contract extension with Dallas on Thursday.

Duchene was outstanding last season, registering 30 goals and 52 assists, his second-best regular season in his NHL career. The 34-year-old had 27 points on the power play as well as 152 shots on goal. Duchene struggled during the playoffs with only one goal, five assists and a minus-16 rating across 18 postseason appearances.