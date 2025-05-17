NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's that time of year. The NHL playoffs are heading toward the stretch run, which is exciting. It also means fewer matchups, so get used to single-game competitions. That's the case on Saturday as the Stars host the Jets in Game 6 of their series. For single-game DFS contests, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. One, your Captain, has an elevated salary, but also earns you 1.5 times the points. You can also select a goalie if you want, yet Connor Hellebuyck is on the road here and the remains a remarkable, improbable issue for him during the playoffs. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EDT. Here's the lineup I liked best.

CAPTAIN

Roope Hintz, DAL vs. WPG ($12,000): Mikko Rantanen has been the Stars' standout, though his salary is quite high. So I thought a more-balanced lineup could be built by leaving him out while making my Captain somebody who could benefit from his remarkable play. And that would be his fellow Finn in Hintz. Even without a point in either of his last two games, he racked up nine during the six previous outings and skates with Rantanen on both the first line and top power play.

FLEX

Kyle Connor, WPG at DAL ($10,000): Connor has paced the Jets' postseason attack with Mark Scheifele missing time by notching 16 points. He's also riding a three-game scoring streak. Dallas has allowed an average of 32.5 shots in the playoffs, and Connor has been a part of that with 41 overall and 19 this series.

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at DAL ($8,200): Ehlers missed the start of the playoffs, but has hit the ground running since returning with seven points alongside 30 shots. Not only that, but he's potted at least one goal in each of his last two games with five shots in each.

Jason Robertson, DAL vs. WPG ($7,400): Robertson may be on the third line with only one point since coming back. He did score 35 goals this season and can claim two 40-goal campaigns. At this salary, why wouldn't I take a shot on Robertson's upside? It's not like he's suddenly forgotten how to light the lamp.

Mikael Granlund, DAL vs. WPG ($6,200): Dallas has hosted two games this series. In the first one, Granlund registered two assists. In the second matchups, he recorded a hat-trick. Hellebuyck may have recently posted two shutouts, but both were at home. He hasn't looked like his Vezina-winning self on the road during the postseason with a 5.84 GAA and .793 save percentage.

Matt Duchene, DAL vs. WPG ($5,800): Given how the first two home outings went for the Stars and given how Hellebuyck has struggled away from home, leaning toward Dallas players made sense to me. At this salary, Duchene also looks good. He may only have five playoff points, but he accumulated 82 in the regular season. And those five have come over his last eight appearances while he also participates on the lead man-advantage.

