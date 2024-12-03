Max Pacioretty Injury: Practices Tuesday

Pacioretty (lower body) participated in Tuesday's practice and is progressing toward a potential return to the lineup, per David Alter of The Hockey News.

Pacioretty will miss his ninth straight game versus Nashville on Wednesday, but he may not have to wait much longer to resume playing afterward. He remains on long-term injured reserve and won't be eligible to play versus Washington on Friday. Pacioretty has two goals, six points, 24 shots on net and 40 hits through 13 appearances this season.