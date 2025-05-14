NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

There are two games set for tonight, starting with Toronto hosting Florida at 7:00 p.m. ET. That series is tied at 2-2, but Edmonton has a chance to win its series in Vegas with that matchup slated to start at 9:30.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Panthers and the Golden Knights are modestly favored to win their respective games with -142 and -128 moneyline odds, respectively, per FanDuel. Edmonton-Vegas is projected to be the higher scoring of the matches with an Over/Under of 6.5 compared to Florida-Toronto's 5.5.

GOALIE

Stuart Skinner, EDM at VGK ($7,500): This is a big gamble, but it's not like any of the four goaltending options available today have dazzled in the playoffs — none of the projected starters have a save percentage of even .900 — and all of these are teams with stellar offenses. In other words, each of tonight's goaltenders is a roll of the dice. Skinner can be pretty streaky, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him build off his impressive 23-save shutout in Game 4 on Monday.

VALUE PLAYS

Max Pacioretty, TOR vs. FLA ($5,100): Pacioretty was limited to five goals and 13 points across 37 outings in an injury-filled regular season, but he's come through for the Maple Leafs in the playoffs. He's up to two goals and seven points across his past five outings. It helps that experience is on his side — Pacioretty has 27 goals and 59 points in 86 career postseason games.

Corey Perry, EDM at VGK ($4,700): Perry has overperformed in the playoffs with five goals and seven points across 10 appearances, including three goals and four points across his past four outings. Although he's not projected to have a significant role at even strength, he is penciled in to serve on the top power-play unit Wednesday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Panthers at Maple Leafs

Sam Bennett (C - $6,800), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,300), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,600)

This trio has been a thorn in the Maple Leafs' side throughout the second round. Bennett has five goals and eight points across nine playoff outings this year, including two goals and an assist so far in the series. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has been held off the scoresheet just once over Florida's last five games, and he's up to three goals and eight points through nine postseason appearances this year.

Both of them have been effective, but Verhaeghe has done even more offensively in the second round -- he has two goals and five points across four appearances versus Toronto, which gives him four goals and eight points in nine playoff outings this year.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($6,500): Bouchard has been a steady contributor in the second round with five assists across four appearances. He also has four goals and 12 points across 10 playoff outings overall.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA at TOR ($5,200): Ekblad has recorded a point in each of his past three games since returning from a suspension, and he's up to a goal and four points across five playoff appearances this year. He was also effective in the regular season with three goals and 33 points in 56 outings.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.