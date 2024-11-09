Mikey Anderson News: Good to go

Anderson (upper body) is expected to play Saturday versus Columbus, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site.

Anderson left Thursday's 4-2 loss to Vancouver after taking the puck to his face, but he won't miss additional action and should be back on the top pairing versus the Blue Jackets. He has registered two goals, four assists, 18 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 25 hits across 15 appearances this season.