Mikhail Sergachev News: Nabs helper with man advantage

Sergachev recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Sergachev has two goals and five assists over his last seven contests. He set up a Barrett Hayton tally in the first period of Saturday's game. Sergachev is now at 52 points (22 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 59 hits, 138 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating across 75 appearances. He'll close out 2024-25 in a top-pairing role as he continues to be a leader on defense for Utah.