Oliver Bjorkstrand News: One of each in win

Bjorkstrand scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Bjorkstrand and Chandler Stephenson set each other up on the Kraken's first two goals of the game. This was Bjorkstrand's first multi-point effort since Dec. 12 versus the Bruins. He wasn't bad in January, earning four goals and four helpers over 15 contests, but he's had more productive stretches. The winger is at 15 goals, 34 points, 112 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-2 rating over 52 games this season.