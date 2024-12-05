Oliver Bjorkstrand News: Tallies on power play

Bjorkstrand scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Bjorkstrand's point streak is up to seven games (three goals, five assists) after he tallied in the first period. The 29-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 13 contests since he was a healthy scratch Nov. 5 versus the Avalanche. He's up to a total of seven goals, 16 points, 59 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating over 26 appearances. Bjorkstrand's still filling a middle-six role at even strength, but he's productive enough currently to be worth a look in fantasy.