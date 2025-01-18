Fantasy Hockey
Oliver Ekman-Larsson News: Bags three-pointer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 18, 2025 at 7:34pm

Ekman-Larsson scored a power-play goal on two shots and logged two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 win over Montreal.

Ekman-Larsson, who snapped a five-game point-less run, potted the game-winner early in the third period, completing Toronto's comeback from a 3-0 first-period deficit. The tally was his third of the season to go along with 15 assists through 46 outings. It was the second multi-point effort this season for Ekman-Larsson, whose last one came Oct. 16, when he logged two assists in a win over the Kings. It was his first game with three points since February 2021.

