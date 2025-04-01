Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Olli Maatta headshot

Olli Maatta Injury: Not available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Maatta (lower body) will not play Tuesday, Brogan Houston of Deseret News reports.

Maatta was labeled a game-time decision by head coach Andre Tourigny earlier in the day. This will be Maatta's second straight absence, but it doesn't appear to be an overly serious injury he's dealing with. Nick DeSimone continues to fill in on the third pairing in place of Maatta, who will try to be ready for Thursday's game against the Kings.

Olli Maatta
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now