NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 8

By reaching into the late-afternoon/early-evening space, we have a four-game DFS slate that starts at 6 p.m. EST. That means another two teams worth of players to pick from, and having to have your lineups in an hour earlier than usual on a Sunday isn't too tough. Here are my NHL DFS lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Among the eight teams in action, half of them are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Flyers and Hockey Club face each other, and both played matinee games Saturday. Winnipeg is at home hosting Columbus, though Colorado is on the road visiting New Jersey.

GOALIES

Jake Oettinger, DAL vs. CGY ($8,000): Of all the Sunday goalie options, there are only two I would give any consideration and you'll see them here. First up, we have Oettinger. The Flames have averaged 2.56 goals per game, the fewest of the eight teams. Though Oettinger recently endured a couple tough road starts, he's back at home and still lists a .911 save percentage and 2.45 GAA overall.

Jacob Markstrom, NJD vs. COL ($7,900): In saying I'd only consider these two netminder, there's of course a chance both could be rested. That's unlikely, but I think I'd go with Jake Allen over Casey DeSmith in that case. As for Markstrom - who's projected to start - he started his tenure with the Devils with some struggles, but has posted a .916 save percentage and 2.16 GAA over his last 13 appearances. The Avs are fighting to climb into the top-10 in offense, but they're on the road for a second straight night while struggling to prevent goals. That increases the chances of Markstrom earning a win.

VALUE PLAY

Matvei Michkov, PHI vs. UTA ($6,000): Maybe John Tortorella doesn't "like" Michkov, and he certainly seems disinclined to let him log major minutes. And yet, the phenom has produced. Since being sat for two games, Michkov has racked up seven goals and seven assists in 12 outings. Though Jaxson Stauber produced a shutout in his lone outing this season, he started the year in the AHL and he's 25 while registering all of six career NHL appearances. If he seemed to be a viable NHL goalie to anybody in the league, neither of those things would likely be the case.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Devils vs. Avalanche

Nico Hischier (C - $7,300), Timo Meier (W - $6,100), Stefan Noesen (W - $5,800)

When a team is hoping Scott Wedgewood (at 32 with a career .905 save percentage) can be a solution to its goaltending woes, that doesn't bode well. Colorado is that team that will be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back with a bottom-six penalty kill. Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt have been on fire and participate on the top power play, yet also have sizeable salaries. Hischier and Noesen are also on that unit, and this trio is easier to stack within your salary cap.

Hischier has 11 points over his last 11 games, and 23 shots from his last six. He's also notched 11 PPPs this season. Meier has been keeping opposing goalies busy with nine goals on 90 shots and six points across five matchups. Noesen is primed for a career year, though the Devils have given him more minutes and better linemates than before. He's at 22 points overall and directed nine shots on net last time out. Noesen has already tallied nine power-play points and accumulated 15 in Carolina two years ago.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLM at WPG ($7,200): Perhaps some of that salary you save by not taking Jersey's first line can make its way over to Werenski. He's been really good when healthy, and I'm hoping he can play close to a full campaign since he'll likely be a Norris Trophy finalist having produced 27 points, 93 shots, and 42 blocked shots across 26 games. Not only does Werenski face the Jets on their second straight night, but he'll likely go up against Eric Comrie and his career .894 save percentage in the opposing net.

Olli Maatta, UTA at PHI ($3,900): The Red Wings didn't have a role for Maatta, but Utah does. He's now paired with Mikhail Sergachev on their top defensive duo, where he's averaged over five more minutes. While Maatta is mostly there for his work on the defensive end (and his willingness to get in front of an opposing shot), the veteran has three assists in his last four games. Both clubs are closing out a back-to-back, and Philly's expected starter Ivan Fedotov has posted an .877 save percentage this season.

