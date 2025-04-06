Olli Maatta News: First point since return

Maatta notched an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

This was Maatta's second game back after missing two due to a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old blueliner ended a 10-game point drought with the secondary assist on Nick Bjugstad's empty-netter. Maatta is up to 16 points, 66 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 72 appearances between Utah and Detroit, and he's been a valuable bottom-four blueliner in his time with Utah.