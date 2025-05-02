Patrik Laine Injury: Suffered broken finger
Laine missed the last three games versus Washington with a broken finger, as reported Eric Engels of Sportsnet.
Laine suffered the injury in Game 2 and labored the remainder of the game before sitting out the remainder of the series. Laine had 20 goals and 13 assists in 52 regular-season games, including 15 goals on the power play. Laine is expected to be fully recovered before the start of training camp in September.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now