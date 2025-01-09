Pierre-Luc Dubois News: Carries offense in OT win

Dubois scored two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canucks.

The 26-year-old center put together his first multi-goal performance of the season, opening the scoring late in the first period before wiring the winner past Kevin Lankinen inside the final minute of overtime. Dubois has been the model of consistency since the beginning of December, getting onto the scoresheet in 14 of the last 17 games and collecting four goals and 17 points while adding 32 shots on net, 12 hits, 12 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-10 rating during that time.