Rafael Harvey-Pinard Injury: Not tendered QO

Harvey-Pinard (upper body) was not tendered a qualifying offer by the Canadiens and will become an unrestricted free agent, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports Monday.

Harvey-Pinard played one NHL game this past season and spent the rest of the year in the AHL with Laval, where he produced five goals and 14 assists in 40 games. The 26-year-old will head to unrestricted free agency, where he'll look for other options to continue his North American pro career.