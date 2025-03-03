Fantasy Hockey
Reilly Smith headshot

Reilly Smith News: Still out versus Isles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 1:32pm

Smith (not injury related) will be held out again versus the Islanders on Monday, per NHL.com.

Smith will miss his second straight game for roster management, as the Rangers seem to be preparing to trade him ahead of Friday's deadline. The veteran winger is currently mired in an 11-game goal drought, during which he has notched a mere 15 shots -- though he did chip in six helpers over that stretch.

Reilly Smith
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
