Ross Colton Injury: Suffered groin pull

Colton missed the last six games with a groin pull, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports Tuesday.

Colton was previously ruled out for the first round, so it's not immediately clear if he would have been ready to play in the second round either. During the regular season, the 28-year-old winger notched 16 goals and 13 helpers, missing the 30-point threshold for the first time since 2020-21 when he logged just 30 games as a rookie.