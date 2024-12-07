Ross Colton News: Returning Saturday

Colton (foot) will be activated from long-term injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup in Saturday's matchup with the Red Wings, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Colton has not played since Oct. 28, missing Colorado's last 17 games while tending to a foot injury. The 28-year-old winger had gotten off to an excellent start before landing on IR, posting eight goals and nine points in his first 10 games. Colton will slot back into a top-six role and get power-play time in Saturday's game.