Sam Lafferty News: Headed for Windy City

Lafferty was traded to Chicago from Buffalo for a 2026 sixth-round pick Tuesday.

Lafferty struggled to produce offensively last season, managing just seven points in 60 regular-season outings for the Sabres. In his previous stint in Chicago, the 30-year-old winger was significantly more productive, generating 21 points in 51 contests. Lafferty's primary on-ice value comes as a penalty killer, a role that doesn't exactly translate into fantasy production -- though he did manage four short-handed goals with the Hawks in 2022-23.