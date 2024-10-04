NHL Picks for NHL Global Series: Sabres vs Devils Best Bets

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

The NHL season is here and BetMGM is offering hockey fans a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 when they sign up using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS.

The Devils and Sabres open the 2024-25 National Hockey League regular season at O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia on Friday afternoon. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

The Sabres last appeared in an overseas game at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden Nov. 8-9, 2019, dropping a pair of games against the Tampa Bay Lightning by a combined 8-5 score. Prior to that, Buffalo played in NHL Premiere, beating the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Oct. 7, 2011 at Hartwall Areena in Helsinki, Finland, while doubling up the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 at O2 World in Berlin, Germany on Oct. 8.

The most recent appearance overseas for the Devlils came at the Scandanavium in Gothenburg, Sweden on Oct. 6, 2018, with the Devils posting a 5-2 victory.

The Sabres picked up a 5-0 win at SAP Garden in Munich, Germany on Sept. 27 against EHC Red Bull Munchen. John-Jason Peterka, a Munich native, notched a goal against Red Bull. He played for Red Bull from 2019-21, too. In addition, Dylan Cozens, Sam Lafferty, Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson also lit the lamp in the preseason victory. Thompson also had an assist, while Lafferty's goal stood up as the game-winning tally.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen turned aside eight saves through the middle of the second period before Devon Levi came on to finish up. The latter made four saves in the combined shutout for the Sabres.

For the Devils, Jacob Markstrom is expected to make his team debut after being acquired from the Calgary Flames during the offseason. Luukkonen is expected to make the start for the Sabres.

Markstrom's most recent appearance against the Sabres came in Buffalo on Feb. 11, 2023 in a 7-2 win, as he kicked aside 21 of the 23 saves he faced.

Meanwhile, UPL allowed three goals on 21 shots in relief last season on Oct. 27, 2023 in a 5-4 loss in New Jersey. It was a game Eric Comrie actually started, but he suffered a lower-body injury. Like the game against Munchen, Cozens, Peterka and Thompson had three of the team's four goals.

New Jersey holds a slight 6-4-2 edge in the past 12 meetings with Buffalo, and this is the first time they've met internationally.

Let's roll with Markstrom to get the Devils off on the right foot, but don't be surprised to see Luukkonen help keep the Sabres in it most of the way.

NHL Money Line Bets for Devils vs. Sabres

Devils ML (-148 at DraftKings)

Get excited, hockey fans! The 2024-25 NHL season is underway and hockey fans can cash in on the DraftKings promo code for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets welcome offer.

As far as the total is concerned, in last season's NHL Global Series featuring the Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, the Over and Under split 2-2, so there isn't a ton to glean from that. And, in 2022, the Under cashed in three of those four games.

The Over has cashed in five consecutive meetings in this series dating back to March 24, 2023, while going 7-1 across the past eight battles between these Eastern Conference combatants. While the personnel has changed, it's still hard to ignore a trend like that.

It's the opener, and it's overseas. Go lightly, and let's see how things play out. Roll with a half-unit play at most on the Over.

NHL Totals Bets for Devils vs. Sabres

Over 6.5 (-105 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Devils vs. Sabres

As far as the player props, again, we'll go rather lightly since it's the opener, and we don't have a lot of sample size from the preseason to go on.

For the Sabres, Thompson had a goal in the exhibition goal against Red Bull in Munich, and he appears to have acclimmated nicely over in Europe. He is a good bet to squeeze off at least four shots on goal against Markstrom.

Tage Thompson 4+ Shots On Goal (-106 at FanDuel)

As far as the Devils are concerned, Jack Hughes had 27 goals and 74 points during the regular season in 2023-24. In the opening game he is a good bet to grab at least one helper, and the price point isn't out of line.