Sam Montembeault Injury: Suffered groin tear

Montembeault missed the last two games after sustaining a groin tear, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Friday.

Given this update, Montembeault was likely facing an extended stint on the shelf even if the Habs had managed to advance to the next round. During the regular season, the 28-year-old backstop went 31-24-7 with a career-best 2.82 GAA, four shutouts and a .901 save percentage. Montembeault will likely see a similar heavy usage in 2025-26 as the Canadiens' No. 1 netminder.