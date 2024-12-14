Sam Montembeault News: Better but on losing end

Montembeault allowed three goals on 26 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Montembeault was much better Saturday than in his previous start, when he let in six goals and was pulled from Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Penguins. It's been a wild ride thus far for Montembeault, who has been pulled early four times this season and allowed at least four goals in nine of 23 starts. He takes a 3.01 goals-against average and .900 save percentage into Montreal's next game, Tuesday at home against Buffalo.