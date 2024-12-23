Fantasy Hockey
Sam Montembeault headshot

Sam Montembeault News: Draws start against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Montembeault will serve as the starting goaltender for Monday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Montembeault will attempt to keep his hot streak going in the Canadiens' final game before the Christmas break, as he's gone 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .929 save percentage over his last three starts. The Blue Jackets are a formidable opponent, as they're tied for ninth in the NHL with 3.26 goals per game, but the Canadiens have also provided plenty of offensive support recently, as they've totaled 15 goals over the last three games.

Sam Montembeault
Montreal Canadiens
