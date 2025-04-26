Samuel Girard News: Adds insurance tally

Girard scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

Girard scored midway through the third period to produce the final score. The 26-year-old defenseman has impressed in the postseason, earning a goal, two assists, six shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over four contests. He's playing on the second pairing and has enough talent to continue to be a decent depth scorer on the blue line.