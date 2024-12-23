Sergei Bobrovsky News: Between pipes versus Tampa Bay

Bobrovsky will serve as the starting goaltender at home against the Lightning on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky got the night off on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he'll tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 36-year-old has picked up wins in five of his six starts this month, going 5-1-0 with a 2.11 GAA and .913 save percentage during that time. However, Bobrovsky will have his hands full during the Panthers' final game before the Christmas break, as the Lightning lead the league with 3.94 goals per game this season.