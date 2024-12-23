Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sergei Bobrovsky headshot

Sergei Bobrovsky News: Between pipes versus Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Bobrovsky will serve as the starting goaltender at home against the Lightning on Monday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky got the night off on the road against Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he'll tend the twine in the second half of the back-to-back set. The 36-year-old has picked up wins in five of his six starts this month, going 5-1-0 with a 2.11 GAA and .913 save percentage during that time. However, Bobrovsky will have his hands full during the Panthers' final game before the Christmas break, as the Lightning lead the league with 3.94 goals per game this season.

Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now