Seth Jones Injury: Surfaces on IR

Jones (foot) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times. Jones sustained a right foot injury on a blocked shot against Seattle on Wednesday. Jones' placement on IR will prevent him from playing in at least the next three games. He has registered two goals, eight assists, 38 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 22 hits through 17 appearances this season. Due to Jones' absence, Nolan Allan will probably return to the lineup versus Vancouver on Saturday.