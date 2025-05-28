Shayne Gostisbehere News: Adds helper Wednesday

Gostisbehere notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers in Game 5.

Gostisbehere was limited to two helpers in the Eastern Conference Finals, making for a quiet end to his postseason run. The 32-year-old had a total of nine points with a minus-9 rating, 24 shots on net, 16 blocked shots and 12 hits over 15 playoff contests. Gostisbehere remains under contract for 2025-26, so he should return to the Hurricanes in a role that brought him success with 45 points, including 27 on the power play, over 70 regular-season contests.