NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Game

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Panthers could return to the Stanley Cup Finals come Monday and, well, why would you bet against them? They have won the first three games of this series, and won them soundly. However, a team can let its foot off the gas in a Game 4, and a team with its back against the wall often scrounges up a win and avoids a sweep. What I know for sure is that Monday there is a game between the Panthers and Hurricanes that starts at 8 p.m. EDT. For DFS purposes, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. Your Captain will have an elevated salary, but net you 1.5 times the points. For perhaps the last time in this series, here is a lineup I like.

CAPTAIN

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. CAR ($15,000): As much as I would like to see this series continue, I can't let that cloud my DFS recommendations. The Panthers are likely to win, or at least score a couple of goals. Barkov, a likely future Hall of Famer, is known for his defensive prowess. However, he also has been a point-a-game player for years. He has 15 points in 15 playoff games, and he's tallied at least one point in every game this series.

FLEX

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CAR ($8,600): Florida's No. 2 center behind Barkov is no slouch. Bennett sits right behind Barkov with 14 playoff points, and he too has gotten on the scoresheet in every game in this series. Generally speaking, when a team switches goalies and still allows six goals, the vibes are bad. That's exactly what happened to the Hurricanes.

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR at FLA ($7,400): What if the Hurricanes get a win and extend the series? Well, the power play would presumably need to help on that front. Gostisbehere is at the forefront with the man advantage. He's averaged 4:09 per game in the postseason, and he has six points with the extra man. While he didn't get on the scoresheet in Game 3, Gostisbehere did put four shots on target. All he needs is a point or two this time.

Aaron Ekblad, FLA vs. CAR ($7,200): Ekblad has missed time in this postseason owing to multiple suspensions. However, when he's on the ice, he's been productive. He has 10 points and 25 shots on net in 11 playoff contests. Ekblad is another Panther who has a point in every game this series. That'll happen when a team has scored 16 goals in three games.

Taylor Hall, CAR at FLA ($6,000): I wanted a second Hurricane, and salary-wise, Hall worked out. He was a first overall pick, and an MVP. Hall had 18 goals this season, and he brings a veteran presence to the Hurricanes. Granted, he only has six points in the playoffs, but he's put 28 shots on net, and his 7.1 percent shooting could improve.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. CAR ($5,800): Once Paul Maurice decided to move Rodrigues back to the top line, things started to click. Sure, he doesn't have a goal in four games since returning from a two-game absence, but Rodrigues has seven assists in that time. That includes two points in every game of this series. At this salary, that production is quite enticing.

