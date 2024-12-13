Shea Theodore News: Two assists in overtime win

Theodore produced two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Theodore came up clutch with his third straight multi-point effort. He assisted on Victor Olofsson's power-play tally late in the third period and then fed Ivan Barbashev for the game-winner 3:47 into overtime. Theodore is up to 24 points (10 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 outings this season. He's Vegas' top blueliner for offense, so Theodore should be rostered in all formats and active in the vast majority of them.