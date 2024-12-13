Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Shea Theodore headshot

Shea Theodore News: Two assists in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Theodore produced two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.

Theodore came up clutch with his third straight multi-point effort. He assisted on Victor Olofsson's power-play tally late in the third period and then fed Ivan Barbashev for the game-winner 3:47 into overtime. Theodore is up to 24 points (10 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 outings this season. He's Vegas' top blueliner for offense, so Theodore should be rostered in all formats and active in the vast majority of them.

Shea Theodore
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now