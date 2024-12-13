Shea Theodore News: Two assists in overtime win
Theodore produced two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Theodore came up clutch with his third straight multi-point effort. He assisted on Victor Olofsson's power-play tally late in the third period and then fed Ivan Barbashev for the game-winner 3:47 into overtime. Theodore is up to 24 points (10 on the power play), 55 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over 28 outings this season. He's Vegas' top blueliner for offense, so Theodore should be rostered in all formats and active in the vast majority of them.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now