This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Thursday has two games scheduled, including one beginning at 7 p.m. ET and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. ET. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Moneyline favorites are Vegas (vs. Edmonton) and Carolina (at Washington). The Over/Under for the Oilers-Golden Knights matchup is 6.5 goals, and the Hurricanes-Capitals contest anticipates 5.5 goals. The Oilers and Hurricanes hold 1-0 series leads in Round 2.

GOALIES

Logan Thompson, WSH vs. CAR ($7,600): Thompson was excellent in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Carolina, stopping 31 of 33 shots. Carolina ranks first in the playoffs with 36.0 shots per game. He has won four of six starts this postseason while posting a 2.17 GAA and a .926 save percentage.

Calvin Pickard, EDM at VGK ($7,400): Pickard has stopped 121 of 135 shots during his five-game winning streak. He had to make only 15 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Vegas but should face more shots in Game 2. The Golden Knights sit fourth in the postseason with 30.0 shots per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Seth Jarvis, CAR at WSH ($6,000): Jarvis' four-game point streak ended in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Capitals. Still, he has two goals, five points and 12 shots in his last five outings.

Mark Stone, VGK vs. EDM ($5,500): Stone scored two goals in Game 1 versus Edmonton, stretching his point streak to four games. He has four goals, two assists, six blocks and 13 shots during that span.

Zach Hyman, EDM at VGK ($5,400): Hyman has lit the lamp in consecutive games. He has added an assist and three shots over that stretch. Hyman also had two tallies on six shots against Vegas during the 2024-25 regular season.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers at Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $9,000), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,500), Corey Perry (W - $3,800)

McDavid has amassed one goal and eight helpers over his five-game point spree. He had two assists and four shots in Game 1 versus Vegas. Draisaitl notched one goal, an assist and two shots in Tuesday's victory over the Golden Knights. He has four multipoint efforts through seven appearances this postseason. Perry found the back of the net against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, giving him two goals in the last four games.

Edmonton's top line is pricey, but McDavid and Draisaitl have been all over the scoresheet this postseason.

DEFENSEMEN

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($6,500): Bouchard has been a boom-or-bust blueliner this playoffs but has four multipoint performances in seven outings. He has four goals, nine points, 23 shots and eight blocks. Bouchard contributed two helpers, two blocks and one shot in Game 1 against Vegas.

Shea Theodore, VGK vs. EDM (5,200): Theodore earned a power-play helper, three shots and two blocks in Game 1 versus the Oilers. He has two goals (one on the power play), two assists, 14 shots and nine blocks in his last four contests.

John Carlson, WSH vs. CAR ($5,100): Carlson has two helpers (one on the power play), two shots and two blocks in his last two matches. He contributed a helper in Game 1 versus the Hurricanes.

