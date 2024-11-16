Spencer Martin News: Earns first career shutout

Martin posted a 25-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

The Hurricanes were able to score in each period and Martin did his part to quiet a tough offense. This was Martin's first career shutout as well as his first win over three appearances in 2024-25. He's now allowed six goals on 56 shots while going 1-1-0. It's unclear if Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) will be ready to play Sunday versus the Blues -- if not, Martin could go back-to-back or Yaniv Perets could be in line for his second career appearance.