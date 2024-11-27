Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Spencer Martin headshot

Spencer Martin News: Second straight win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 9:26pm

Martin made 19 saves in a 4-3 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

The Canes played a full 60-minute game and staged a third-period comeback to earn the win. Martin earned his second consecutive win after taking over the starter's reins due to injuries to both Frederik Andersen (knee) and Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion). There have been rumors that the Canes might go out and trade for a veteran netminder to help Kochetkov this season, but Martin's recent winning efforts could quash that notion fast. That is if he can start stopping a few more pucks. He's allowed seven snipes in those two straight wins.

Spencer Martin
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now