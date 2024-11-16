Spencer Martin News: Slated to start
Martin is expected to patrol the home crease Saturday against Ottawa, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Martin will make his second NHL start in 2024-25 because Frederik Andersen (lower body) and Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed) are both unavailable. The 29-year-old Martin has stopped 25 of 31 shots in two appearances with the Hurricanes this season, including a relief outing against Utah on Wednesday after Kochetkov sustained an injury. Ottawa sits 11th in the league this campaign with 3.44 goals per game.
