Spencer Martin News: Takes shootout loss in short outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Martin stopped one shot in overtime and two of three shootout attempts, taking the loss in a 5-4 shootout defeat to the Blue Jackets after entering the game for Pyotr Kochetkov (upper body).

Martin's outing was a short one, and Sean Monahan had the lone shootout tally to decide the game. Depending on the severity of Kochetkov's injury, Martin may be set for No. 1 duties in goal moving forward -- there was no update after the game. Martin is 1-2-1 with 10 goals allowed on 77 shots through five appearances this season, with his lone win being a shutout. The Hurricanes' next game is a tough one at home versus the Stars on Monday.

